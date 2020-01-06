Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery & Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League, "Taste"

Everyone's invited to come to the Urban Farm next Saturday for the 10th annual Harvest Hootenanny. With food prepared by culinary arts students, plus a beer garden, live music and games, it's sure to be fun for the whole family! Proceeds benefit Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. Guest: ADAM SAUNDERS | Also, SMART Recovery's SUZANNE OPPERMAN tells us why positive reinforcement is the best any loved can do for someone with an addiction. Find out why she says the only real cure comes from within the individual with the problem. (3:39) September 27, 2019