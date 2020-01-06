SMART Recovery is a non-secular four-point program that encourages those affected by drug, alcohol or any other addiction to choose for themselves to quit. SUZANNE OPPERMAN says owning the choice is key to a sustainable recovery. Also, Columbia Art League executive director KELSEY HAMMOND is here with details on this year's annual 'Taste' and 'Let Them Eat Art' gallery events. Anyone can enter, anyone can buy! (5:02) January 6, 2020
Paul Pepper: Suzanne Opperman, SMART Recovery & Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League, "Taste"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 7 minutes ago