Paul Pepper: Todd Davison, Maples Repertory Theatre, "2020 Season Preview"

Four homes are featured on this year's annual Holiday Home Tour, a fundraiser for The Missouri Symphony happening this weekend in Columbia! MARYLOU FERRIERI and ARLENE HEINS tell us a little bit about each home and who benefits from the money raised. Also, TODD DAVISON and BRANCE CORNELIUS invite everyone to make the short drive to Macon to see 'Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)', running December 4-15! The audience is just as much a part of the direction of the show as is the script (or lack thereof). (3:34) December 3, 2019