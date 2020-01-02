 Paul Pepper: Todd Davison, Maples Repertory Theatre, "2020 Season Preview" | KBIA
Paul Pepper: Todd Davison, Maples Repertory Theatre, "2020 Season Preview"

If you didn't see 'The Full Monty' last summer at Maples Rep Theatre in Macon, artistic director TODD DAVISON says you missed a "landmark" production. He and the team are hoping to capture the same level of energy this year with shows like 'Greater Tuna' and 'Menopause The Musical'! January 2, 2020

