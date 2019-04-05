Two topics with ANNE COOK and LYNNANNE BAUMGARDNER from the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri: the quarterly cookie sale and the 20th anniversary celebration of Upscale Resale (happening later this month at their store in Columbia)! Also, SUZANNE PEARMAN says if you have an addiction to drugs, alcohol, even the internet, SMART Recovery is here to help. (4:04) April 5, 2019
Paul Pepper: Upscale Resale's 20th Anniversary Celebration & Suzanne Pearman, SMART Recovery
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 38 minutes ago