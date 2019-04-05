 Paul Pepper: Upscale Resale's 20th Anniversary Celebration & Suzanne Pearman, SMART Recovery | KBIA
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Upscale Resale's 20th Anniversary Celebration & Suzanne Pearman, SMART Recovery

By & Paul Pepper 38 minutes ago

Two topics with ANNE COOK and LYNNANNE BAUMGARDNER from the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri: the quarterly cookie sale and the 20th anniversary celebration of Upscale Resale (happening later this month at their store in Columbia)! Also, SUZANNE PEARMAN says if you have an addiction to drugs, alcohol, even the internet, SMART Recovery is here to help. (4:04) April 5, 2019

Tags: 
SMART Recovery
Suzanne Pearman
assistance league of mid-missouri
Anne Cook
Lynnanne Baumgardner
Cookie Connection
paul pepper
Radio Friends
Upscale Resale

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Million Dollar Quartet" & Assistance League's Cookie Sale

By & Paul Pepper Jan 29, 2019

Capital City Productions takes us back to the '50s and into the world of Sun Records - home to (names you might recognize like) Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins -  with their latest show, "Million Dollar Quartet". Guests: NATALIE EICKHOFF and PAULA BEACH | Also, the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri has been helping residents of Boone County for almost 25 years. Efforts such as theirs takes money, and one way they raise funds is through the always-popular - and going on now! - quarterly cookie sale. Guests: CARLA McFARLAND and MARY STIXRUD (4:29) January 29, 2019

Paul Pepper: Assistance League of Mid-Missouri, "Operation: School Bell" & Author James Oermann

By & Paul Pepper Dec 17, 2018

The Assistance League of Mid-Missouri's 'Operation: School Bell' program has provided new, warm outwear to almost 25,000 children since 1997. "When you shop with us, you're doing good." -- JO TURNER. Additional guest: PAULA ZERRER | Also, author JAMES OERMANN (a.k.a. Jim Boer) gives us a sneak preview of his latest book, a science fiction novel that takes place 500 years in the future. (5:18) December 17, 2018

Paul Pepper: ALMM and Job Point Comedy Night Fundraiser & "We Always Swing" Jazz Appreciation Month

By & Paul Pepper Mar 30, 2018

Get your laughs on at the 30th annual Assistance League of Mid-Missouri and Job Point Comedy Night! DONNA BECKETT and SANDRA FLAKER tell us about that, as well as about ALMM's quarterly cookie sale - it's back, and the order deadline is fast approaching! Plus, JOSH CHITTUM tells us how the "We Always Swing" Jazz Series is planning to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month. [4:24] March 30, 2018