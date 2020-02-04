Paying Homage to Black History

Every year in February, people all across the country observe Black History Month, also known as African American History Month. This month grew out of Negro History Week in the mid-1920s.

Missouri State University will host several events and activities on campus to highlight the accomplishments and culture of the Black community.

Wes Pratt, MSU’s chief diversity officer, shares more about Black History Month and its significance.

An interview with Wes Pratt.

One of the major events for the Black History Month celebration at Missouri State is the Sankofa: Black History Month Banquet. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Plaster Student Union.

RSVP is required to attend the banquet. It’s free for students, but $10 for staff, faculty and community members. Payment must be made in cash at the door.

For further details, including a full list of events, visit the multicultural programs' website.

