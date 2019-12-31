Politically Speaking: The 10 Biggest Missouri Political Stories Of The Decade

Politically speaking, Missouri politics changed dramatically throughout the 2010s.

At the beginning of the decade, the Show-Me State was a place where Democrats dominated in high-stakes statewide contests — while Republicans prevailed in state legislative elections. By the end of 2019, Republicans maintained unprecedented control over Missouri politics.



Missouri didn’t get to this point overnight. The state experienced pivotal elections, shocking scandals and personal tragedy. St. Louis in particular dealt with a mix of political upheaval and a whole lot of protest — as well as calls for and opposition to major structural changes.

So on the final Politically Speaking episode of the decade, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Jo Mannies count down their picks for the biggest stories of the 2010s.

The four political journalists explained how each of their selections made an impact on the state — and what lessons they may provide for residents.

