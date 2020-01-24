Politically Speaking: On The Failed Loop Trolley Revival — And Missouri Senators’ Impeachment Vi

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum take a look at local, state and national stories that made news this week.
They include the unsuccessful proposal from the head of the Bi-State Development Agency to revive the Loop Trolley, which shut down after a string of financial difficulties. St. Louis Public Radio’s Kae Petrin joined the show to talk about the proposal, which failed to get approval from a Bi-State board committee on Friday.
Here are some other topics discussed on the show:
- O’Donoghue and Rosenbaum talked about how the St. Louis County Council is trying to retool its vagrancy laws.
- The Kansas City Star’s Bryan Lowry returned to the program to talk about how Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt are maneuvering through President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
- For the final segment, Rosenbaum and O’Donoghue discuss legislation spurred on by Drag Queen Story Hours at libraries throughout the state.
