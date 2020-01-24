Politically Speaking: On The Failed Loop Trolley Revival — And Missouri Senators’ Impeachment Vi

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum take a look at local, state and national stories that made news this week.

They include the unsuccessful proposal from the head of the Bi-State Development Agency to revive the Loop Trolley, which shut down after a string of financial difficulties. St. Louis Public Radio’s Kae Petrin joined the show to talk about the proposal, which failed to get approval from a Bi-State board committee on Friday.



Here are some other topics discussed on the show:

O’Donoghue and Rosenbaum talked about how the St. Louis County Council is trying to retool its vagrancy laws.

The Kansas City Star’s Bryan Lowry returned to the program to talk about how Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt are maneuvering through President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

For the final segment, Rosenbaum and O’Donoghue discuss legislation spurred on by Drag Queen Story Hours at libraries throughout the state.

