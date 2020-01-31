Politically Speaking: Fights Over An Audit, County Inmate Deaths And Kim Gardner’s Lawsuit

On the newest edition of Politically Speaking, Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Rachel Lippmann talk about the latest in local, state and national politics.



The topics addressed this week include:

Hawley and Galloway fighting over an audit that’s not public yet

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has spent a couple of weeks attacking state Auditor Nicole Galloway for what he says is bias in an audit that still hasn’t been released to the public.

Galloway is expected to put out an audit of the attorney general’s office under Hawley’s direction in the coming weeks.

Specifically, Hawley pointed out a member of Galloway’s staff running the audit had supported Hawley’s election rival Claire McCaskill and made disparaging remarks about President Donald Trump. The staff member was eventually removed from the audit by Galloway.

Hawley also raised emails from Galloway’s staff that he considers questionable.

Read more about this issue here.



St. Louis County reluctant to share information about jail deaths

The newly reconfigured St. Louis County Justice Services Advisory Board says it can’t get much information about a recent death in the county jail. The board — made up of citizens — is frustrated by the lack of transparency over this death, which took place in December.

Read more about this issue here.

Gardner says there is a conspiracy against her

St. Louis’ first black prosecutor, Kim Gardner, has filed a lawsuit against the city, its police union and others claiming that they are conspiring against her to thwart her agenda. The suit is tied to Gardner’s 2018 prosecution of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Read more about this issue here.

Outgoing music: Ending credits music from "BoJack Horseman" (composed by Grouplove)

