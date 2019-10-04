Politically Speaking: On Freeholders, Abortion Policy And Krewson’s Policing Deliberations

We’re trying something new on the latest episode of Politically Speaking. Instead of interviewing a single guest or zeroing in on a single topic, St. Louis Public Radio’s political team is introducing a show that rounds up the week’s news.

This week, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll talk about the latest developments with the Board of Freeholders — a 19-person body that could place a plan before voters shaking up St. Louis and St. Louis County government.



The three reporters also discussed how Planned Parenthood built a large abortion facility in Fairview Heights, Illinois. That building is coming about as Missouri has passed more abortion restrictions and only has one clinic left open in the state that provides abortions, Planned Parenthood's facility in St. Louis.



St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Jeremy Kohler joined the second half of the show to talk about how St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson sent a letter to a Centene executive about how the region should substantially change policing and crime statistics.

In the final segment, O’Donoghue, Driscoll and Rosenbaum talked about the books they’ve been reading lately:

The podcast is sponsored by the St. Louis-based law firm of Capes Sokol.

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jaclyn Driscoll on Twitter: @DriscollNPR

Follow Jeremy Kohler on Twitter: @jeremykohler

Music: “Devil Town” by Tony Lucca

