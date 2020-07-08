Politically Speaking: Mark Mantovani On His Second Bid To Become St. Louis County Executive

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Mark Mantovani joins St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum to talk about his campaign for St. Louis County executive.

Mantovani is one of four Democrats seeking the post. All four candidates will appear on Politically Speaking in separate episodes released this week.



Here’s what Mantovani discussed on the show:

How he wants to see the county police department changed — and the impact of gaining the endorsement of the St. Louis County Police Officers Association on his campaign.

His plans to revamp the county’s economic development strategy, which would include getting the region’s disparate agencies on the same page about recruiting companies to the area.

How he would have handled the county’s coronavirus response differently. More people have been infected or died of coronavirus in St. Louis County than in any other place in Missouri.

His plans to stand out in a crowded primary with at least two other well-funded and well-known Democrats — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman.

Mantovani is a retired business executive who came within less than 2,000 votes of defeating County Executive Steve Stenger in 2018. The campaign was contentious, with Stenger questioning Mantovani's Democratic credentials. Mantovani focused some of his campaign on whether Stenger’s actions as county executive corresponded with political donations, a message that was validated when Stenger resigned while facing corruption charges.

Page appointed Mantovani to the Board of Freeholders, which is to explore consolidation opportunities for St. Louis and St. Louis County. But he resigned from that board to consider another county executive bid.

The winner of the Democratic primary on Aug. 4 will be heavily favored in the general election to serve the remainder of Stenger’s term from the beginning of 2021 to the end of 2022. Paul Berry III and Ed Golterman are seeking the Republican nomination.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Mark Mantovani on Twitter: @MarkForSTL

Music: “You’ve Really Got a Hold On Me” by Smokey Robinson and The Whispers

