Politically Speaking: Missouri Rep. Keri Ingle On Abortion, 2020 Legislative Session

State Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, joins public radio political reporters Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum and Aviva Okeson-Haberman to talk about her first year in office and what she expects in the upcoming 2020 legislative session.

Ingle has a background in social work and has investigated child abuse and neglect. She won election in 2018 in a district outside Kansas City. She flipped her House seat from Republican to Democrat.



Here’s some of what Ingle talked about on the podcast:

Ingle decided to run for office in reaction to President Donald Trump’s election in 2016.

She says one of the more disappointing aspects of the 2019 legislative session was the number of Republicans who voted for an eight-week abortion ban that did not include exceptions for rape and incest, including those who told her privately that they weren’t comfortable with the bill. Ingle expects legislation will be filed to add exceptions for rape and incest into the ban during the 2020 legislative session.

Ingle says she believes gun restrictions will be a big topic of debate in the session.

Shehas filed legislation to boost Title IX protections for victims of rape and sexual assault on college campuses. How to handle sexual assault and rape at universities has been a major topic of discussion in the Missouri General Assembly over the past several months.

Ingle has proposed bills that would bar foster care organizations from excluding LGBTQ people and people of certain religious backgrounds from the foster parent pool.

