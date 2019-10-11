Politically Speaking: On Roy Blunt, Gambling Machines and Open Records

In this week’s Political Speaking news roundup, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Jo Mannies discuss Sen. Roy Blunt’s reaction to the Democratic House’s move to impeach Donald Trump and the Ukraine controversy.

We also chat about the ongoing discussion over new gambling machines that have popped up in gas stations, fraternal lodges and convenience stores across the state. House lawmakers held a hearing in Jefferson City Thursday regarding whether the new machines are legal and the challenges with regulating them.

We then talk to The Kansas City Star’s lead political reporter Jason Hancock about his recent story regarding the cost to the state of fighting a lawsuit over former Gov. Greitens’ administration use of a self-deleting text application. Hancock found legal expenses related to the lawsuit have cost the state over $340,000.

The final segment takes alook back at the 2016 debate at Washington University between then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and now-President Donald Trump.

