Politically Speaking: Why Missouri’s Democratic Presidential Is Very Difficult To Decipher

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies try to wrap their arms around Missouri’s Democratic presidential primary — which will take place on March 10.

One of the reasons why that contest is difficult to gauge right now is that Missouri’s delegates are up for grabs a week after Super Tuesday. And it’s unclear how many of the seven major candidates will still be in the race by the time the Show Me State goes to the polls.



Here’s what Rosenbaum and Mannies discussed during the show:

Mannies explained how Missouri’s 68 delegates will be split based on how each candidate does on March 10. In other words, even if a candidate gets the most votes, the second-place finisher may receive a similar amount of delegates if they have a similar percentage of votes.

Both hosts discussed the impact of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's spending millions of dollars on staff and advertisements in Missouri. Not only did Bloomberg snag former Gov. Jay Nixon’s endorsement, prominent surrogates like former ABC News anchor Sam Donaldson are visiting the state.

They also talked about whether Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who nearly won Missouri’s Democratic primary in 2016, can ride national momentum to a win this time around.

Rosenbaum and Mannies discussed which candidate may appeal to African American residents, which could be the determining factor in who wins the states.

And Rosenbaum looked ahead to how the presidential contest will affect the Missouri governor’s race between Gov. Mike Parson and state Auditor Nicole Galloway.

