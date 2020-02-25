Prescription-Monitoring Bill Passes Committee Hurdle

A bill that would create a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) in Missouri survived a Senate hearing on Monday but still faces the final obstacle it has been unable to overcome for the past seven years.

The Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee voted to pass House Bill 1693 out of committee by a vote of 4-2. The bill, proposed by Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, would establish the “Narcotics Control Act.”

The bill would require the Department of Health and Senior Services to create a statewide electronic prescription monitoring database. Similar databases exist in all 49 other states. The bill would require medical providers to track prescriptions for drugs with the potential for abuse in order.

