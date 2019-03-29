Suicide rates among teenagers are higher than the national average in both Kansas and Missouri, according to the Center for Disease Control. This issue was named a "public health crisis" by Dr. Kimberly O'Brien, and while the statistics are only part of the story, the problem seems to be getting worse.

Brian Ellison hosts a panelled discussion with experts from around the country to address this. KCUR in partnership with American Public Square brings you Lifelines: Preventing Teen Suicide.

Brian Ellison , Host, moderator

, Host, moderator Dr. Kimberly O'Brien , Research Scientist and Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

, Research Scientist and Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School Dr. Sean Joe , Professor of Social Development, Washington University, St. Louis

, Professor of Social Development, Washington University, St. Louis Kim Shaw Ellis , Diversity Officer, LGBTQ Liaison Officer, Kansas City Police Department

, Diversity Officer, LGBTQ Liaison Officer, Kansas City Police Department Dr. Todd White, Superintendent Blue Valley Schools