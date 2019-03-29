 Preventing Teen Suicide | KBIA

Preventing Teen Suicide

By & Chris Young 11 minutes ago

Suicide rates among teenagers are higher than the national average in both Kansas and Missouri, according to the Center for Disease Control. This issue was named a "public health crisis" by Dr. Kimberly O'Brien, and while the statistics are only part of the story, the problem seems to be getting worse. 

Brian Ellison hosts a panelled discussion with experts from around the country to address this. KCUR in partnership with American Public Square brings you Lifelines: Preventing Teen Suicide. 

  • Brian Ellison, Host, moderator
  • Dr. Kimberly O'Brien, Research Scientist and Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
  • Dr. Sean Joe, Professor of Social Development, Washington University, St. Louis
  • Kim Shaw Ellis, Diversity Officer, LGBTQ Liaison Officer, Kansas City Police Department
  • Dr. Todd White, Superintendent Blue Valley Schools 
Copyright 2019 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.