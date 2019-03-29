Suicide rates among teenagers are higher than the national average in both Kansas and Missouri, according to the Center for Disease Control. This issue was named a "public health crisis" by Dr. Kimberly O'Brien, and while the statistics are only part of the story, the problem seems to be getting worse.
Brian Ellison hosts a panelled discussion with experts from around the country to address this. KCUR in partnership with American Public Square brings you Lifelines: Preventing Teen Suicide.
- Brian Ellison, Host, moderator
- Dr. Kimberly O'Brien, Research Scientist and Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
- Dr. Sean Joe, Professor of Social Development, Washington University, St. Louis
- Kim Shaw Ellis, Diversity Officer, LGBTQ Liaison Officer, Kansas City Police Department
- Dr. Todd White, Superintendent Blue Valley Schools
