Protest Outside Missouri Governor's Mansion Leads To Arrests

Protesters have been arrested and pepper-sprayed after demonstrating outside the Missouri Governor's Mansion. KRCG-TV reports St. Louis protesters on Thursday gathered in Jefferson City to speak out against a crime bill Gov. Mike Parson recently signed. Protesters say the law is too harsh on individuals. The protesters were blocking the driveway of the Governor's Mansion and then laid down in the street in front of the mansion. The television station reports that police told protesters they would be arrested if they didn't get out of the street. Law enforcement officers then began arresting people. Video shows several people were pepper-sprayed.