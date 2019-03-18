Queer Eye In Kansas City

Last weekend, people across the country binge-watched season three of Queer Eye. But locals had an exceptionally compelling reason to watch: this particular season was filmed entirely in the Kansas City area. In this conversation, we revisit favorite moments and hear from fans to find out what they thought.
- David Wayne Reed, Kansas City actor and writer
- Stephonne Singleton, KCK musician and drag performer
- Peggy Lowe, KCUR's investigations editor
