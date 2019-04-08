Questions remain about American, SkyWest Canceled Flights at Columbia Airport

A lot of questions are still up in the air surrounding flight cancellations at the Columbia Regional Airport this weekend. United Airlines regional carrier SkyWest and American Airlines regional carriers Mesa Airlines and Envoy Airlines announced Saturday a temporary suspension in operations at the Columbia airport, citing concerns about runway conditions and safety.

A flight schedule on the airport’s website shows all American Airlines flights canceled through Sunday night, but four United Airlines flights appear to be scheduled as normal. American told KOMU in a statement Saturday night that its flights are canceled through Monday.

The main runway at the Columbia airport closed April 1 for maintenance. Airlines are using a secondary “newly renovated runway,” according to a news release from the Columbia airport Saturday night. The release described the secondary runway as “safe and compliant.”

“The Columbia Regional Airport is open and operational for departures and arrivals. Airlines determine their flight schedules and statuses,” the news release said.

