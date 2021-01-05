Reported COVID-19 Cases In Greene County Are Up 25 Percent Since 1 Week Ago

The number of COVID-19 cases in Greene County is on the rise again. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Dashboard on Monday, the number of reported cases had risen 25 percent in the last seven days.

As of Monday at noon, there had been 21,930 cases in the county, and 3,086 were active. The county had reported 297 deaths from COVID-19.

There were 230 people in Springfield hospitals with the illness, and 51 were in critical care. Ninety-four of those hospitalized were from Greene County.

