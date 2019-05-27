Road Closures And Other Storm-Related News in Mid-Missouri

Much of Missouri 179 from Jefferson City north to I-70 near the Boonville exit is closed because of flooding. For information, check the MoDOT Travel Information Map.

Route 94 north of Jefferson City has been closed because of water over the road east of the Route 63 interchange. Flooding is expected to continue, and it is unknown when the Missouri Department of Transportation will reopen the highway. For information, check the MoDOT Travel Information Map.

Missouri River Runner train service has now been suspended indefinitely with passengers moved to buses. For more information, contact Amtrak Customer Service, 800-872-7245.

The Jefferson City Police Department has officially requested the help of volunteers for disaster relief. Interested volunteers are asked to report to the Volunteer Reception Center inside the Sear's wing of the Capitol Mall in Jefferson City. They will get assignments and safety training. For more information, visit unitedway.com/volunteer or call 573-462-9904.

The Blue Note will hold a concert Thursday to benefit Jefferson City disaster relief. Doors to the Tornado Disaster Relief Concert open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. The organizers are asking for a $5 minimum donation with all proceeds going directly to Jefferson City. Live performers so far include Ft. Brad Cunningham, Mercury Trio, Schuyler Prenger, Dramatik and the Dave Baker Band.

To read more, visit our partners at www.columbiamissourian.com.