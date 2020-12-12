 Sager | Braudis -- Painting of the Month | KBIA

Sager | Braudis -- Painting of the Month

  • Tête de femme / paysage avec baigneurs (Head of a Woman / Landscape with Bathers)
    PABLO PICASSO Tête de femme / paysage avec baigneurs (Head of a Woman / Landscape with Bathers) 1962
A spectacular example of Picasso’s compositional foresight, Tête de femme / paysage avec baigneurs is two works in one - the head of a woman when oriented as a portrait, and a landscape with bathing figures when turned 90 degrees. The artist reduced both compositions to relatively few, essential lines, produced by carving from a linoleum plate the “valleys” that would not receive the ink of the ultimate print.

1962
Linocut on Arches paper
Artist’s Proof
Signed in pencil
28 x 23 inches
$ 234,000

