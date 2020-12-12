Sager | Braudis -- Painting of the Month

PABLO PICASSO -- Tête de femme / paysage avec baigneurs (Head of a Woman / Landscape with Bathers)

A spectacular example of Picasso’s compositional foresight, Tête de femme / paysage avec baigneurs is two works in one - the head of a woman when oriented as a portrait, and a landscape with bathing figures when turned 90 degrees. The artist reduced both compositions to relatively few, essential lines, produced by carving from a linoleum plate the “valleys” that would not receive the ink of the ultimate print.

PABLO PICASSO

Tête de femme / paysage avec baigneurs (Head of a Woman / Landscape with Bathers)

1962

Linocut on Arches paper

Artist’s Proof

Signed in pencil

28 x 23 inches

$ 234,000

