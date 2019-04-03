School Board, Mayor and City Council Elected in Jefferson City

The Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education’s two newly elected members agree diversity is a key issue the board needs to addressed. Lorelei Schwartz, the incumbent Treasurer of the school board, and Stephanie Johnson were elected Tuesday to fill two seats on the board.

Schwartz won 31 percent of the vote, and Johnson won 30. The two defeated opponents Steven Brown, who received 20 percent of the vote, and Jessica Green with 12 percent.

Johnson is the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City. She said her experience and passion for kids helped her win the seat.

“I just wanted to take the experience I have here at the Club and use it to have a voice on the school board,” Johnson said.

Johnson said one of the first things she will do on the board is look at the behavioral health resources in Jefferson City’s schools. She said the district needs to help students address mental health concerns, substance abuse and food insecurity.

“The days of children walking into our schools ready to learn are over,” Johnson said. “The school is the one institution that has a daily reach in a child’s life, so it is our obligation to ensure that we are not only educating the children but making sure that they are ready to be learners.”

Schwartz has similar goals to improve diversity in the district. She said the district has a hard time attracting diverse teachers and administrators that is reflective of Jefferson City’s students.

“Not only is it just our school district that’s having that problem, but all school districts, everywhere,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said Johnson will be able to bring a perspective that will help address the district’s lack of diversity. She said the district is working with Lincoln University and The University of Missouri to find ways to attract a diverse group of teachers to the district.

Also in Jefferson City, Carrie Tergin was reelected as Mayor of Jefferson City, defeating opponent Tiwan Lewis. Tergin, the incumbent, won 85 percent of the vote.

Jefferson City residents also elected David B. Kemna, Laura A. Ward, Ken Hussey, Carlos M. Graham and Mark S. Schreiber to the City Council. All ran unopposed.