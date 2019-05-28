Seg. 1: Busking Law 101 | Seg. 2: All-Women Busker Festival | Seg. 3: JT Daniels

Segment 1: Busking Law 101

If you're headed to a major city, you'll likely come across someone performing on a sidewalk with a hat, jar or guitar case set out for tips. But while that experience is common, the regulations governing it are not. We find out what buskers are allowed to do in Kansas City and how that differs from other places across the country.

Segment 2, beginning at 20:36: All-Women Busker Festival

This year's Lawrence Busker Festival features an all-women cast. We speak with two buskers: one who hula hoops with barbed wire and eats fire — the other who bends frying pans with her bare hands.

Linsey Lindberg, strong-woman performer, known as 'Momma Lou'

Martika Daniels, one-woman stunt show

The Lawrence Busker Festival takes place Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26. For more information, visit LawrenceBuskerFest.com.

Segment 3, beginning at 36:20: JT Daniels

A planned mural in Overland Park has sparked a lot of discussion and debate in pockets of the community. But what does the project mean to the artist behind it?

JT Daniels, muralist