Seg. 1: Cajun Cuisine. Seg. 2: Food Critics: The Best Cinnamon Rolls

Segment 1: The culinary connection between New Orleans and Kansas City.

Andrea Broomfield offers us a look at Cajun cuisine and its historical ties to Kansas City. Then, chef Israel England tells us the secret to rich and delicious gumbo.

Andrea Broomfield, Food Historian and Professor

Food Historian and Professor Israel England, Owner and Executive Chef of Kansas City Cajun

Segment 2, (beginning at 18:24): McLain’s and the best cinnamon rolls in Kansas City

Charles Ferruzza and producer Sylvia Maria Gross enjoy cinnamon rolls fresh out of the oven from McLain’s bakery. This kicks off our critics segment where we discuss the best cinnamon rolls Kansas City has to offer.