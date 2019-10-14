Seg. 1: Criminalizing Trafficking Survivors | Seg. 2: Home Sex Education

Segment 1: Some survivors of sex trafficking in Kansas recieve prison sentences rather than support.

The story of Hope Zeferjohn highlights a problem in both the foster care and criminal justice systems in Kansas. New reporting by KCUR and the Topeka Capital-Journal shows a trend of young girls, like Zefferjohn, entering the foster care system, becoming victims of sex trafficking and then being treated as perpetrators. The two journalists following Hope's story explained how she ended up being charged with felonies while still a minor.

Peggy Lowe , reporter, KCUR

, reporter, KCUR Sherman Smith, reporter, Topeka Capital-Journal

Segment 2, beginning at 21:06: Psychologist says explaining sex to children should feel normal enough to talk about at the dinner table.

Healthy sex talks with kids are something that parents have struggled with for generations. Psychologist Wes Crenshaw has some advice. He said rather than blindsiding your child with "the birds and the bees" talk, it's best to have an ongoing conversation. Crenshaw suggested starting these conversations with kids "as soon as they can communicate."

Wes Crenshaw, family psychologist and certified sex therapist