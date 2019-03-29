Seg. 1: Fighting White Supremacy | Seg. 2: Astronaut Terry Virts

Segment 1: What draws people to hate movements and how to escape

Mindy Corporon, whose father and son were murdered by a neo-Nazi outside the Jewish Community Center in 2014, hopes to promote understanding and encourage kindness with her SevenDays Foundation. Hear the story behind her relationship with former white supremacist Christian Picciolini.

Segment 2, beginning at 21:44: Terry Virts, a former NASA astronaut, shares his experiences as a photographer.

After spending seven months orbiting 250 miles above the earth, NASA veteran Terry Virts returned home with over 300,000 still images (and some Ultra-HD video). He discussed the emotions he felt seeing the planet from space, and his process selecting photos for his first ever exhibit.

Terry Virts, former astronaut, photographer and author of "View From Above"

Mindy Corporon will interview and Christian Picciolini at 'Others Day: Is Your Neighbor a White Supremacist?' at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, Kansas 66224. Go to GiveSevenDays.org to register.

'View From Above: An Astronaut Photographs the World' is showing at Leopold Gallery, 324 W. 63rd St., Kansas City, Missouri 64113, through Saturday, April 27. Terry Virts will make a personal appearance from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. For more information, visit LeopoldGallery.com.

