Seg. 1: Hair Discrimination | Seg. 2: Abandoned Kansas City

Segment 1: Kansas lawmakers are debating a bill to end hair discrimination.

The idea behind the CROWN Act is to ban employers and schools from expecting people of color to adopt "white hair norms" in the workplace and the classroom.

Michele Watley , founder, Shirley's Kitchen Cabinet

Jenee Osterheldt, culture writer for the Boston Globe and former columnist for the Kansas City Star

Segment 2, beginning at 39:03: An urban explorer tells us what she loves about abandoned places in Kansas City.

Snooping around abandoned buildings in the dark is a regular occurrence for one Kansas Citian, and she's got stories to share.

Regina Daniel, urban explorer and photographer/writer, Abandoned Kansas City