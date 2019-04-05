Seg. 1: Heartland Glass Festival | Seg. 2: David Dastmalchian | Seg. 3: Native Grass Dwelling.

Segment 1: Monarch Glass Studio becomes a community hub in Kansas City.

The glass scene in Kansas City is on the rise. The owner of Monarch Glass Studio lets us in on the allure of glass, as an artistic material, and tells the story of opening a Kansas City studio to foster a glass community here.

Tyler Kimball, Owner and Operator of Monarch Glass Studio

Segment 2, beginning at 21:30: David Dastmalchian comes back to KC.

David Dastmalchian's latest project takes him back to his roots, both emotionally and geographically. The actor discusses his movie before its Midwest premiere at the Kansas City International Film Festival.

David Dastmalchian, actor and writer of All Creatures Here Below

Segment 3, beginning at 38:21: The Grass Dwellings of the Wichita Tribe.

An elder in the Wichita Tribe learned the art of building grass dwellings from his family, and now shares this age-old tradition as a part of The KU Powwow and Indigenous Cultures Festival.

Gerald Miller, Wichita Tribe Elder