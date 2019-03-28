Seg. 1: How To Compost | Seg. 2: Murad Hasam | Seg. 3: MO Special Olympics

Segment 1: How to make compost.

Composting is one of those things that sounds easy — but is it? A local farming instructor explains what compost is, how to make it and why worms are so important.

Loretta Craig, compost class instructor

The KC Farm School at Gibbs Road will teach a class about making compost on Friday, April 5 from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Segment 2, beginning at 10:55: Children's book author Murad Hasam.

A former counselor for the Kansas City school district turned author talks about why he decided to write a children's book in response to the violence and division he's seen in the news.

Murad Hasam, author, After Saying Goodnight

Segment 3, beginning at 28:47: Indoor games of the Missouri Special Olympics.

St. Joseph will host the Indoor Games of the Special Olympics-Missouri this weekend. A local athlete shares about what the competition means to her.

Lynna Hodgson , basketball player

, basketball player Darla Hodgson, Lynna's mom

Special Olympics Missouri will host their 2019 Indoor Games March 29-31 in St. Joseph, Missouri. For more information, visit SOMO.org.

