Seg. 1: How To Compost | Seg. 2: Murad Hasam | Seg. 3: MO Special Olympics

Segment 1: How to make compost.

Composting is one of those things that sounds easy — but is it? A local farming instructor explains what compost is, how to make it and why worms are so important.

  • Loretta Craig, compost class instructor

The KC Farm School at Gibbs Road will teach a class about making compost on Friday, April 5 from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Segment 2, beginning at 10:55: Children's book author Murad Hasam.

A former counselor for the Kansas City school district turned author talks about why he decided to write a children's book in response to the violence and division he's seen in the news.

Segment 3, beginning at 28:47: Indoor games of the Missouri Special Olympics.

St. Joseph will host the Indoor Games of the Special Olympics-Missouri this weekend. A local athlete shares about what the competition means to her.

  • Lynna Hodgson, basketball player
  • Darla Hodgson, Lynna's mom

Special Olympics Missouri will host their 2019 Indoor Games March 29-31 in St. Joseph, Missouri. For more information, visit SOMO.org.

