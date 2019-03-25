Seg. 1: Midwest Flood Response | Seg. 2: Fort Leavenworth Executions

Segment 1: Response and recovery to flooding in the Midwest.

We hear regional reactions to the devastating flood waters now making their way through Missouri, and learn about the recovery effort and how the Army Corps of Engineers is planning for the possibilty of more flooding this spring.

Segment 2, beginning at 28:51: The role race played in military executions at Fort Leavenworth.

Between 1955 and 1961, a group of white and black condemned soldiers lived on death row at Fort Leavenworth military prison. Although convicted of equally heinous crimes, all the white soldiers were eventually paroled and returned to their families. The black soldiers were executed. Today, we learn about the disparity in capital punishment, one that was cut strictly along racial lines.

Richard Serrano, author of "Summoned at Midnight: A Story of Race and the Last Military Executions at Fort Leavenworth"