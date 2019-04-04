Seg. 1: Modern Monetary Theory | Seg. 2: One Small Step

Segment 1: Modern Monetary Theory.
A brand of unconventional economics is garnering a lot of attention after being touted by politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. It's called Modern Monetary Theory (often abreviated MMT) and UMKC is known for it. Why is that, and how will it affect political discourse moving forward?
- Mathew Forstater, economics professor, University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Nathan Lewis, author on monetary economics and Forbes contributor
- Max Skidmore, political science professor, University of Missouri-Kansas City
Segment 2, beginning at 38:25: One Small Step.
Ever have an intimate conversation with a complete stranger who holds different beliefs than you? That's what One Small Step, a new initiative from StoryCorps, is hoping to do. We listen to a few stories from the project and find out how Kansas Citians can participate.
- Stacey Todd, radio relations manager with StoryCorps' One Small Step project
For more information on how to apply as a participant in One Small Step, visit kcur.org/onesmallstep.