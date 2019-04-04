Seg. 1: Modern Monetary Theory | Seg. 2: One Small Step

Segment 1: Modern Monetary Theory.

A brand of unconventional economics is garnering a lot of attention after being touted by politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. It's called Modern Monetary Theory (often abreviated MMT) and UMKC is known for it. Why is that, and how will it affect political discourse moving forward?

Segment 2, beginning at 38:25: One Small Step.

Ever have an intimate conversation with a complete stranger who holds different beliefs than you? That's what One Small Step, a new initiative from StoryCorps, is hoping to do. We listen to a few stories from the project and find out how Kansas Citians can participate.

Stacey Todd, radio relations manager with StoryCorps' One Small Step project

For more information on how to apply as a participant in One Small Step, visit kcur.org/onesmallstep.

