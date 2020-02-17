Seg. 1: The Presidency | Seg. 2: A People's History

Segment 1: What does it mean to be presidential?

Imagine a world in which campaigning for president was considered beneath the dignity of the office. That world used to be the United States! It's also one of the many takeaways from a recently published book from the University Press of Kansas that looks into how the office of the president has evolved in America's history.

Steve Knott, author, The Lost Soul of the American Presidency: The Decline into Demagoguery and the Prospects for Renewal

Segment 2, beginning at 22:08: Season 1, Episode 2, A People's History of Kansas City.

We continue sharing installments of this new podcast from KCUR exploring the everyday heroes, renegades and visionaries who shaped Kansas City. In this episode, we hear the story of Lincoln Prep. As the prestigious, historically black high school in Kansas City is becoming more integrated, its alumni are stepping in to make sure its legacy isn't forgotten.

