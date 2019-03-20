Seg. 1: School Boards 101. Seg. 2: Pop Music As American Literature

Segment 1: School boards matter. Here's why.

Even if you don't have kids, school board elections can have a profound impact on the community. We look at how schools are governed, what school board members actually do, and where to find information about candidates.

Elle Moxley , education reporter, KCUR 89.3

, education reporter, KCUR 89.3 Chuck Dervarics , author, Eight Characteristics of Effective School Boards

, author, Eight Characteristics of Effective School Boards Lisa Gooden, mother of three kids, on the board of the Kansas City Public Schools District Advisory Committee

Segment 2, beginning at 30:56: Two local music critics team up to examine pop music.

Pop music helps us understand the political moment. But are those lessons always fully understood? In this conversation, we look at trends in pop music over the past few decades and how both the lyrics and the sound can be argued as examples of American literature.

Danny Alexander , JCCC instructor and associate editor of Rock & Rap Confidential

, JCCC instructor and associate editor of Rock & Rap Confidential David Cantwell, pop and country music critic, contributor to New Yorker and Rolling Stone Country