Seg. 1: Strawberry Hill. Seg. 2: Violence In Pop Music

Segment 1: An iconic KCK neighborhood teeters on the brink of change.

Strawberry Hill overlooks the Kansas and Missouri Rivers, I-70, the West Bottoms and downtown. It's maintained its identity as a Croatian neighborhood, despite several waves of new arrivals and teetering on the edge of gentrification for more than a decade. Could that accelerate? And what would that mean?

Anna Cole , Strawberry Hill resident

, Strawberry Hill resident Nick Tomasic , Strawberry Hill native

, Strawberry Hill native Daniel Serda, urban planner and lifelong KCK resident

Segment 2, beginning at 35:01: Pop music lyrics are heavy on violent messaging.

Rap and hip-hop often get a ... well, 'bad rap' ... for having violent lyrics. But new research shows that violent messaging is at least as prevalent in pop music, if not more-so.

Cynthia Frisby, professor, University of Missouri-School of Journalism