Seg. 1: What Defined The Decade | Seg. 2: Goliath

Segment 1: What "the teens" in Kansas City look like in the rearview mirror.

From the Royals winning the World Series to new arts developments, the end of the decade is a natural time to take stock. What's new in Kansas City? Where has progress been made? Where hasn't it?

Blair Schulman , art critic and curator

, art critic and curator Karla Deel , editor, Squeezebox City

, editor, Squeezebox City Maria Carter, news director, KCUR

Segment 2, beginning at 35:56: David Wayne Reed's new one-man show is about what it's like to be the underdog.

His name is David and his new show is called Goliath. Get it? It's a funny, yet personal show about sexuality, sobriety, survival and overcoming the odds. It comes on the heels of his last one-man show, Jolly Rancher.

David Wayne Reed, actor/writer/director/producer, Goliath