Seg. 1: What Defined The Decade | Seg. 2: Goliath

Segment 1: What "the teens" in Kansas City look like in the rearview mirror.
From the Royals winning the World Series to new arts developments, the end of the decade is a natural time to take stock. What's new in Kansas City? Where has progress been made? Where hasn't it?
- Blair Schulman, art critic and curator
- Karla Deel, editor, Squeezebox City
- Maria Carter, news director, KCUR
Segment 2, beginning at 35:56: David Wayne Reed's new one-man show is about what it's like to be the underdog.
His name is David and his new show is called Goliath. Get it? It's a funny, yet personal show about sexuality, sobriety, survival and overcoming the odds. It comes on the heels of his last one-man show, Jolly Rancher.
- David Wayne Reed, actor/writer/director/producer, Goliath
