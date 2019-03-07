Seg. 1: Women Ranchers. Seg. 2: Economics Of Beer

Segment 1: Kansas women share stories of life on the range.

More women are running ranches in America, according to a recent New York Times article. So what does that phenomenon look like in Kansas? In this conversation, we hear stories out on the range from female ranchers in the heart of America.

Segment 2, beginning at 33:20: Is Kansas City overflowing with breweries?

Kansas City is home to more than 30 microbreweries, with more to open in 2019. Are we going to experience a beer bubble? We ask a beer economist to find out.

Bart Watson, chief economist, Brewers Association