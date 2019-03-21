Seg. 1: Youth Climate Activism. Seg. 2: Urban Reforestation. Seg. 3: Stonewall Riots Choral Piece

Segment 1: Why are young people getting involved in climate activism?

Cities nationwide saw young people turn out for a march against climate change on Friday, March 15. We visit with a local student activist to find out why they participated in Kansas City's.

Dawson Sims, college sophomore, UMKC

Segment 2, beginning at 10:57: How planting trees can help mitigate climate change.

Kansas City is putting together a master plan aiming to plant 15,000 trees a year for 25 years in an effort known as urban reforestation. We find out how that effort is coming together and speak with a researcher who shares the science behind the benefits of trees.

Tom Jacobs , environmental program director, MARC

, environmental program director, MARC Joe Fargione, lead scientist, The Nature Conservancy - North America

Segment 3, beginning at 31:16: World premiere of choral arrangement celebrating the Stonewall riots' 50th anniversary.

Fifty years have passed since the momentous Stonewall riots took place in New York City. In this conversation, we visit with a composer behind an eight-piece choral arrangement performed nationwide by LGBT choruses.

Michael Shaeib, composer

The Heartland Men's Chorus presents Stonewall 50: All of Us at the Folly Theater on March 23 and 24. For more information, visit Hmckc.org.

