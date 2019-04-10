Senate Debates Gov. Parson's Transportation Proposal, Alternative Plan

The Missouri Senate on Tuesday debated Governor Parson’s transportation proposal, which would allocate 350 million dollars to repair 250 bridges across the state, as well as the alternative presented by Republicans in the House.

House members have approved a plan to allocate $100 million dollars a year for the next four years to repair bridges around the state.

Senator Dave Schatz is carrying the governor’s proposal. He is worried that the legislature may not commit to the plan in the upcoming years, which is why he says he is still in support of the bond proposal.

“I’m not sure this whole body would be able to make that commitment. That’s why I think that this would be a reasonable position to move back to," Schatz said.

Opponents to the resolution argue it is unconstitutional to approve the borrowing of funds over $1 million dollars without public vote, and say the state should not go into debt to make infrastructure repairs statewide.