Show Me The State: Jim The Wonder Dog

How many tricks can your dog do? Sit? Stay? Rollover?

Can your dog pick out a single person in a crowd based off of their clothing? What about predict the World Series winner?

Jim the Wonder Dog allegedly could. From his humble beginnings in Marshall, Missouri, to his ultimate test in front of an academic crowd at the University of Missouri, Jim has been a symbol of hope during the trying times of the Great Depression.

But what was Jim actually – scientifically – capable of? And why is Jim, to this day, still so important to Missourians?