Six Ways Kansas City Has Changed Since The Chiefs' 1970 Super Bowl Win

Back in 1970, Ilus Davis was the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri. The mob was a force to be reckoned with. The suburbs were booming. Paul Rudd was still in diapers. And the Chiefs won a Super Bowl.



The Kansas City of 1970 had its challenges. Mob-related violence was driving people away from downtown and the city was still dealing with race relations after the 1968 uprisings following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

But the city was also experiencing tremendous growth, with big infrastructure projects and expanding suburbs. Consider this: The Truman Sports Complex was just being built. Arrowhead Stadium opened in 1972 and Royals Stadium (named Kauffman Stadium in 1993) followed soon after in 1973.

What else has changed (or not) since 1970?

1. Kansas City International Airport was under construction. The airport opened in 1972. Fifty years later, Kansas City is beginning construction on a new, single terminal to replace the aging structure.

2. A six-pack of beer: $1.68 after tax, on average. Getting a buzz during Super Bowl IV game cost far less (and sales tax was 4 cents on the dollar). Today, a six-pack can run you anywhere from $7 to $10, depending on how fancy you are (sales tax ranges from 9 to 11 cents on the dollar).

3. If you went to the Kansas City Zoo, you might have played in the big blue whale. It was installed in 1967 and removed in the early 1990s.

4. A ticket to the Super Bowl averaged $15. That's about $95 in today's money. As of Thursday, the average price of a single ticket on the resale market was more than $6,300 (with fees).

5. Downtown Kansas City looked a lot different. The Crown Center, five interconnected, seven-story buildings that comprised the initial office complex, was completed in 1971. As you can see, downtown was a just cluster of skyscrapers.

6. Some of KCUR's reporters were total nerds. (Hey, some things never change.) Community engagement reporter Laura Ziegler says she used to iron her hair to achieve that long, silky mane.

It's been a long 50 years since 1970. We have hair straighteners, for one. Downtown Kansas City continues to grow and thrive. Soon, the region will have a new airport. And, maybe, possibly, a second Super Bowl title.

Lisa Rodriguez is a reporter and the afternoon newscaster for KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter: @larodrig.

