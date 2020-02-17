Sound Bites: 3-Stop Nightlife Tours In 8 St. Louis Neighborhoods

When you’re out on the town, it can be fun to try a couple different spots. What isn’t fun, though, is driving from one spot to another, or having to seek out parking in one packed neighborhood after another.

Fortunately, our friends at Sauce Magazine have addressed this problem in their most recent issue. They’ve outlined a three-stop nightlife tour in eight St. Louis-area neighborhoods in their “Night Moves” feature.

Meera Nagarajan, art director of Sauce, and Heather Hughes Huff, Sauce’s managing editor, joined host Sarah Fenske on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to explore the highlights the region has to offer for date nights.



Listen to the full discussion to learn about Hughes Huff’s and Nagarajan’s favorites:



The Loop

South City

Clayton

Maplewood

Cherokee Street

The Grove

West County

Central West End

