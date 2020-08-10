Springfield-Greene County Health Department Warns Of Potential High-Risk Community COVID-19 Exposure

Someone with COVID-19 worked out at the Dan Kinney Family Center on Blackman Rd. recently. And that prompted the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to warn the public of potential high-risk community exposures.

The person exposed more than 300 people at the center over the course of several days, according to the health department. While they wore a mask upon entering and exiting the building, they were not masked while they worked out.

They were at the Dan Kinney Family Center July 24 and 25 from noon to 2, July 26 from 10:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., July 27 from 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. and August 4 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Anyone who was at that location on these dates is at an enhanced risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms, according to public health officials.

