SPS Students In Grades 5 And Below Will Receive Free School Supplies

Students in pre-K through grade five in the Springfield Public School District will get free school supplies this year.

The district said in a statement that supplies will be ready for kids enrolled in the in-person learning option on their first day in the classroom. Students doing the virtual learning option will be able to pick up supplies for learning at home.

SPS superintendent, Dr. John Jungmann, said they decided to offer free supplies because "families are facing uncertainty during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Meanwhile, donations for the district’s Ready, Set, Supply! Drive for under-resourced students are being taken. For details, call 523-0315.

