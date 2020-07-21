St. Louis County Council Rejects Limits On States Of Emergency

The St. Louis County Council has rejected an effort to give council members greater say in how long states of emergency can last in the county.

The council voted along party lines Tuesday night to defeat two charter changes proposed by Republican Tim Fitch. The move followed more than two hours of public comments, with more than 100 people submitting statements in support of the changes.



Fitch wanted to limit a state of emergency to 15 days, and require any extension to get approval from two-thirds of the council. The limits would have also applied to public health orders. Because the proposals changed the charter, they would have needed the approval of voters as well.

“This is not about partisan politics and it’s not about wearing masks,” Fitch said before the council acted. “It’s about one branch of government providing a check on the other.”

The four Democratic council members did not explain their votes

The county has been under a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic since March 13th.

Also on Tuesday, Lisa Clancy, the council’s Democratic chairwoman, said she expected to receive a report from the county’s health department “very shortly” on possible modifications that would allow the council to resume in-person meetings.

“But we will continue to be aligned with the guidance received from public health officials as we continue to navigate a crisis that is still concerning in our community right now,” Clancy said. “Our top priority is going to be to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Fitch and his fellow Republicans, Mark Harder and Ernie Trakas, asked for in-person meetings to resume last month.

