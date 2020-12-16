State Rep. Wiley Price Accused Of Having Sex With An Intern

A Missouri House committee is recommending that St. Louis Democrat Wiley Price be censured and stripped of his committee assignments after an investigation determined he had sex with an intern.

The House Ethics Committee released a report on Wednesday unanimously recommending that Price face discipline. Among other things, the report accuses Price of misleading committee members about having sex with an intern in January — and coercing his legislative assistant to cover up the situation.

Committee members also say that Price “intimidated and threatened” his legislative assistant “in retaliation for performing her duties as a mandated reporter.”

Price told St. Louis Public Radio he is not resigning and is appealing the committee’s findings.

The intern, who was assigned to a representative not related to the complaint against Price, denied having any sexual or romantic relationship with Price to an investigator. She did not testify before the committee.

Price also denied they had any sexual relationship to an investigator and the committee.

Besides being censured, the committee is suggesting that Price be stripped of his committee assignments and be required to pay more than $22,000 related to the investigation of the complaint. It also recommends that Price not be allowed to have an intern work for him or hold a leadership position.

Among other things, the report contains testimony from Price’s former legislative assistant. She told committee members that Price told her that he did have sex with the intern and went on to say that Price “told me that he had contacted [the intern] and that he had told her to delete his phone number, delete their text messages, and that she wasn’t supposed to contact him anymore.”

Price’s former legislative assistant also said that if she “didn’t back his play or back his idea that I was going to lose my job.” She told the committee that Price told her “where I come from, people die for doing s--- like this,” referring to her revealing the contents of her conversation with Price as a mandated reporter.

The report says that after Price initially denied calling or texting the intern, the committee received phone records showing they did communicate over the phone and via text messages.

“After being shown an excerpt of the phone records the committee acquired by subpoena, [Price] then claimed he communicated with the intern to see if [his legislative assistant] made it home safely from a party the three of them had attended on the night in question,” the report states. “[Price] claimed that the part of the investigator’s report that he stated he did not have the intern’s cell phone number was false.”

The report goes on to say that Price told the committee that a week before the alleged sexual encounter is said to have occurred, he had given notice to his legislative assistant he was firing her within 30 days.

Price then said his legislative assistant fabricated a story of a sexual relationship with the intern as retaliation. He said he was planning to hire a friend from his district to replace his former assistant but couldn’t recall the name “and did not mention him to House administration when they separated” Price from his former assistant, according to the report.

A statement released by members of House Republican leadership, including Speaker Elijah Haahr of Springfield and Rob Vescovo of Jefferson County, said that “we appreciate the fair and thorough investigation conducted by the members of our bipartisan House Ethics Committee, and stand by the findings included in their report.”

“The committee worked diligently using the process put in place under House Speaker Todd Richardson that was designed to prevent and resolve inappropriate behavior and improve the culture in the Capitol,” the statement said.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement that “now that the House Ethics Committee investigation is complete, the next step will be for the full House to evaluate the evidence and determine the appropriate action.”

“We expect that process to be conducted in a swift and fair manner when the legislature reconvenes in January,” Quade said.

Price was first elected to represent Missouri’s 84th House District in 2018, winning a competitive Democratic primary before easily winning the general election. He did not have an opponent in either the primary or general election this year.

