Della Streaty-Wilhoit and Blake Willoughby are set to occupy seats on Columbia's school board after election wins Tuesday night.

Streaty-Wilhoit and Willoughby garnered 11,568 and 9,096, respectively. Opponent Jay Atkins had 6,806 votes, while Brian Jones, who dropped out of the race in early February, but was not removed from the ballot, had 2,665.

This story will be updated as the evening continues.