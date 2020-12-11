Taney County Health Department Announces 8 Deaths From COVID-19

Eight more people have died of COVID-19 in Taney County. They were a woman in her late teens, a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and four women in their 80s, according to the Taney County Health Department.

The total number of Taney County residents whose deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 is now 46, TCHD said in a news release.

As cases climb, the health department reminds residents to continue physical distancing, washing hands, staying home when sick, wearing a mask and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces. And, as the holiday season approaches, health officials advise keeping gatherings small.

