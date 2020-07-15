Taney County Health Department Reports Possible Community COVID-19 Exposures

The Taney County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from six people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to being diagnosed, they went to these locations on these dates:

Thursday, July 2

2 p.m.-4 p.m., Branson Landing (masked) 6:00 pm-7:30 pm Fall Creek Steakhouse (unspecified) 7:30 pm-9:30 pm Cheeky Monkey (unmasked)

Friday, July 3

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Branson Shores Resort Pontoon Boats (unspecified) 10 a.m.-noon, Pirate’s Cove Mini Golf (unmasked) noon-12:45 p.m., Panera (masked) 5:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Little Hacienda Little Pete’s Road (unmasked)

Saturday, July 4

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Price Chopper (unmasked) 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Branson Shores Resort Pontoon Boat (unspecified) 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Branson Mountain Coaster (unspecified) 11 p.m., Branson Mountain Coaster (unspecified) 4:30-7:30 p.m., Dolly Parton's Stampede (unspecified)

Sunday, July 5

9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sanctuary of Hope Church (unspecified)

Tuesday, July 7

1 p.m.-2 p.m., Walmart on Hwy 76 (masked) 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Price Chopper (masked) Early morning to early evening, Old Navy, Tanger Outlet (masked)

Wednesday, July 8

8 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Krispy Kreme (masked) Mid-morning to early evening, Old Navy, Tanger Outlet (masked) 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Recplex (masked)

Thursday, July 9

Early morning to early evening, Old Navy, Tanger Outlet (masked)

If you were at any of these locations during those times, you should monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if any develop.

The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is reporting 137 cases of COVID-19 in Taney County. As of Tuesday, there had been three deaths, 52 recovered and 82 active cases.

