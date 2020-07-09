Taney County Health Department Warns Of Possible Community Exposure To COVID-19

The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is reporting 111 cases of COVID-19 in Taney County. There have been 2 deaths, 45 have recovered, and there are 63 active cases.

And the health department is warning the public of some potential community exposures to the illness. Prior to being diagnosed, a person with COVID-19 was at Maurices at Tanger Mall in Branson on Tuesday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, from noon to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone who was at Maurices at those times should monitor for symptoms.

