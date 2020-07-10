 Taney County Reports 3rd Death From COVID-19 | KBIA

Taney County Reports 3rd Death From COVID-19

Another person has died in Taney County from COVID-19.  That makes a total of three deaths from the illness in Taney County.  The person who died was a woman in her 80s, according to a news release. 

The director of the Taney County Health Department, Lisa Marshall, said community members need to take social responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19.  That includes wearing face coverings, following social distancing guidelines, washing their hands and staying home if they’re sick.

