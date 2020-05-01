Temporary Pay Cuts, Weeklong Furloughs For MU Med School Faculty, Staff

The MU School of Medicine announced temporary salary cuts for faculty and a pay cut or furlough for staff at a virtual town hall meeting for employees Thursday. The actions are part of efforts to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following measures will be taken:

Faculty will be required to take 10% salary reductions for three months, beginning May 1 through July 31.

Staff members will be asked to take either a 10% pay reduction for three months or one week of unpaid furlough during that three-month period.

The decision about whether staff members will be asked to take a 10% pay cut for three months or be furloughed for one week will be negotiated with departmental leaders, said Steven Zweig, the ne

wly appointed dean of the MU School of Medicine. He said anyone who has already taken a 10% cut will not be asked to take additional cuts.

To read more of this story, visit our partner at the Columbia Missourian.